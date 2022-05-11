Lorie K. Logan will step down from her role as Manager of the SOMA and Head of Market Operations, Monitoring, and Analysis in the Markets Group at the New York Fed to become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

She will have small shoes to fill as she takes over from Robert Kaplan who left in disgrace after day trading while in possession of highly-sensitive Fed information.

“Lorie has a deep knowledge of capital markets, market operations, and related policy, which she has leveraged to provide expert analysis and advice to the FOMC, particularly in times of crisis,” said John C. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Fed. “I have worked closely with her for many years and relied on her counsel. During her tenure, I have watched her inspire, support, and develop an outstanding team, which has a deep bench supporting monetary policy implementation. While we will miss her here in New York, I’m thrilled that she will continue her exemplary career of public service to lead our Federal Reserve System colleagues at the Dallas Fed.”

“Lorie is a trusted colleague and dedicated public servant whose remarkable skill and experience with complex financial markets has informed our decisions and helped implement monetary policy to support the U.S. economy. I look forward to working with her in this new role leading the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, where we will continue to benefit from her analytical rigor, keen insights, and good judgment,” said Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell.

The search committee noted that she has been a successful leader of the Markets Group at the New York Fed along with her deep financial markets background and expertise in monetary policy and the financial system.