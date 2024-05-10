Dallas Fed Pres. Lorie Logan is speaking and says:

  • Fed has made substantial progress on inflation, with the labor and economy strong
  • it is not a softly ending yet
  • 1Q inflation data disappointing.
  • There are important upside risks to inflation.
  • There are uncertainties regarding if policy is sufficiently restrictive.
  • Too early to think about putting rates.
  • We need to remain flexible on policy.
  • Neutral interest rate level may have risen

Logan is not a voting member and tends to be a little bit more hawkish. She is also president of one (if not) the strongest Federal Reserve districts