Dallas Fed Pres. Lorie Logan is speaking and says:
- Fed has made substantial progress on inflation, with the labor and economy strong
- it is not a softly ending yet
- 1Q inflation data disappointing.
- There are important upside risks to inflation.
- There are uncertainties regarding if policy is sufficiently restrictive.
- Too early to think about putting rates.
- We need to remain flexible on policy.
- Neutral interest rate level may have risen
Logan is not a voting member and tends to be a little bit more hawkish. She is also president of one (if not) the strongest Federal Reserve districts