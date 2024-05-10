Dallas Fed Pres. Lorie Logan is speaking and says:

Fed has made substantial progress on inflation, with the labor and economy strong

it is not a softly ending yet

1Q inflation data disappointing.

There are important upside risks to inflation.

There are uncertainties regarding if policy is sufficiently restrictive.

Too early to think about putting rates.

We need to remain flexible on policy.

Neutral interest rate level may have risen

Logan is not a voting member and tends to be a little bit more hawkish. She is also president of one (if not) the strongest Federal Reserve districts