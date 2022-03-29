  • Dallas Fed services index rises to 23.4 in March from 21.9 in February. This was the highest level in four months
  • labor market point to steady growth in hiring hours worked.
  • Employment index was unchanged at 14.4.
  • Part-time employment was a stable at 7.0
  • hours worked was flat at 9.9
  • wages and prices rose from 34.7 to 36.5

Perceptions a broader business conditions remain positive though optimism was more muted compared with February

  • general business activity index fell 6 points to 10.6
  • company Outlook index fell from 14.2 to 2.7
  • uncertainty index rose from 7.6 to 22.5 which was the highest level since mid-2020

