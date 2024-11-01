From our glossary;
- The 'blackout' policy from the Federal Reserve limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews. The period begins the two Saturdays preceding a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
So, while Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan is speaking, giving a welcome address before the Women in Central Banking Workshop event, she won't mention the economy nor policy.
- due at 9.45 am US Eastern time (1345 GMT)