US economy is strong and consumers are continuing to spend

Labor market remains strong

Inflation is too high

Fed is working to get inflation down without stalling economy

Not concerned about over-cooking things on rate hikes

We are dialing back support to the economy

July FOMC will be "a good discussion"

We heard from Daly already late Wednesday when she said her most favoured response is a 75bp rate hike but that 100 bps was possible.