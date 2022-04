The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is May 3 and 4.

Daly quoted in financial media, saying rising inflation and a tight labor market strengthen the case for a half-point hike in May.

"The case for 50, barring any negative surprise between now and the next meeting, has grown"

Many FOMC members are falling over each other to make the case for a 50bp hike. The intention is that if it comes at the next meeting it'll surprise no one.