Danske note that:

Global fixed income markets have surged over the past six weeks

And expect higher is still ahead:

We expect long yields to continue rising over the next three months as

high inflation numbers keep ticking in

central banks tighten monetary policies further

and concern about a growing government bond supply increases, with governments scrambling to shield consumers from the effects of high inflation

Projections include:

10Y German yields to hit 2.35%

their US counterparties to reach 4.05% on a 3-month horizon

Risks to our forecast are skewed to the upside, as we may underestimate the upward pressure on, not least, eurozone yields

Further ahead:

In 2023, we expect downward pressure on yields from a more or less unavoidable recession in both the eurozone and US economies