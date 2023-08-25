The 3 data items of inflation from Japan (Tokyo) were published earlier. 2 of 3 dripped a little lower from the previous month while core-core was unchanged at 4%. All 3 remained well above the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

I mentioned in that post how the Bank of Japan has been insistent that they expect inflation in Japan to soon begin to fall. Forecasters from the bank glag September / October and when the decline is likely to begin. The data today seems supportive of that asseertion. National inflation data will be published in around 3 weeks for August, the Tokyo data is much more quickly collected nd collated.

USD/JPY had edged a little higher, if inflation in Japan is transitory, as the BOJ say, then their ultra-loose policy looks locked in for a little while longer.

150 in sight?