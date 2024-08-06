Data via Japan's Ministry of Finance shows that:

Japan currency intervention amounted to 5.92 tln yen on April 29

3.87 tln yen on May 1

April 29 intervention was a single-day record, exceeding the previous record 5.62 tln yen on October 21 2022

They are in the money, finally:

I recall those days when every man and his dog were talking about the intervention, except some plonkers on social media trying to get clicks saying 'no'. Along with the MoF who wouldn't confirm. It was just plain obvious!