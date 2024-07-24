The Bank of Canada cut by 25bp on Wednesday, news and analysis posts here:

From noted economist David Rosenberg, calling for plenty more to come:

The Bank of Canada's decision to lower its key interest rate to 4.5% is the right move, and I predict more cuts are coming soon. Despite the recent dovish tone of BoC, current rates are still too high for an economy with such excess supply. I believe rates will eventually drop to 2%, and wouldn’t be surprised if we go lower.

Comments via tweet but it seems to have vanished.

Bank of Canada earlier