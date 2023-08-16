Lord Jim O'Neill is a former Goldman Sachs economist who first gave the BRICS bloc its name. He spoke with the Financial Times in an interview.

says the bloc's plans for a common currency are ridiculous

rejected the possibility of the group of countries challenging the dollar's dominance

"It's just ridiculous,"

"They're going to create a BRICS central bank? How would you do that? It's embarrassing almost."

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. the group meet next week.

An old pic. Putin is attending via video link, he risks arrest for his war crimes if he leaves his hidey hole.