This is via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.

"US dollar overvaluation was most obvious versus the yen and that started to reverse abruptly in Q4. We see that continuing this year given the negative terms of trade shock will not be repeated this year and global inflation is subsiding resulting in the Fed pausing. This will contrast with the BoJ, which under new leadership from April, is set to normalise its ultra-loose monetary stance further," MUFG notes.

"In any case, the yen remains undervalued despite the 20 big figure drop in USD/JPY and we see no reason for the move to reverse much with a steady move lower toward the 120-level this year very likely," MUFG adds.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term expires in April this year.