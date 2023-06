The blackout has started, there should be no Fed-speak now ahead of the June 14 statement, this from Friday:

But ... due at 1730 GMT, which is 13:30 us et I have Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester scheduled to give "brief remarks" before the National Personal Finance Challenge hosted by the Council for Economic Education.

There is probably some arcane exception for such events. Any more info is welcome in the comments!