Snippet from Deutsche Bank, in brief:

  • base case for 2025 is stronger US growth and inflation
  • higher FOMC terminal rate than previously expected
  • opposite applies to Europe

On the US DB:

  • assumes modest US tax cuts
  • strong deregulation efforts
  • more supportive financial conditions
  • assume a 10% increase in the tariff rate on imports from China in H1 (ratcheting up a further 10pp in H2)
  • equalisation of tariff rates on motor vehicles with Europe
  • assume a 5% universal baseline tariff (more likely to be implemented late 2025/early 2026)
