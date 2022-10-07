Deutsche Bank says the outlook for the UK economy has weakened even further and are looking for:

2023 at -0.5% (their previous expectations was for 0%)

2024 at 1% (no change from previously 1%

DB see:

Easier fiscal policy should support real disposable incomes

price pressures expected to be a little more persistent over the next two years

Tighter financial conditions, however, will offset much of gains in fiscal policy

A weaker global backdrop will weigh on UK trade

On their Bank of England outlook:

Increased confidence that fiscal loosening won't be totally unfunded has resulted in some risk premium being taken out from UK rates and sterling.

we expect the MPC to hike the Bank Rate in November by 100-125bps, we now think the MPC may opt for the lower end of the range (100bps)

we price out 25bps of risk premium in our previous terminal rate, leaving the Bank Rate peaking at 4.75%, settling in the middle of our 4.5% to 5% range