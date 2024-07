Deutsche Bank are forecasting a close call at the Bank of England meeting this week:

5-4 vote in favour of a 25bp cut

expect the Monetary Policy Committee to deliver its first rate cut of the cycle

this will lower the Bank Rate to 5%

think the case for a rate cut rests on a shifting reaction function within the MPC, including stronger reliance on its inflation projections, forward-looking indicators of wage and services prices, as well as firming real rates