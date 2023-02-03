ICYMI from the Bank of England on Thursday:

Deutsche Bank analysis, in brief:

the MPC's overwhelming message today was dovish

While the Bank stopped short of signalling an end to the hiking cycle, it has instead raised the bar for further rate hikes

The upshot of today’s decision, forecasts, and guidance is a lower terminal rate projection (4.25% vs 4.5%), with the MPC hiking only once more by 25bps in March. We also now see risks tilted to further (modest) rate increases in H2-23, particularly with our wage growth projections sitting 1pp above the Bank's forecasts, growth likely to prove more resilient in H2-23 than the Bank's projections, and services CPI likely to track above levels consistent with the Bank's mandate for some time. For now, we see a landing zone in sight, with the Bank in touching distance of terminal (4.25%).

---

GBP softness has carried into Asia time. EUR & AUD look very similar: