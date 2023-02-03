ICYMI from the Bank of England on Thursday:

Deutsche Bank analysis, in brief:

  • the MPC's overwhelming message today was dovish
  • While the Bank stopped short of signalling an end to the hiking cycle, it has instead raised the bar for further rate hikes
  • The upshot of today’s decision, forecasts, and guidance is a lower terminal rate projection (4.25% vs 4.5%), with the MPC hiking only once more by 25bps in March. We also now see risks tilted to further (modest) rate increases in H2-23, particularly with our wage growth projections sitting 1pp above the Bank's forecasts, growth likely to prove more resilient in H2-23 than the Bank's projections, and services CPI likely to track above levels consistent with the Bank's mandate for some time. For now, we see a landing zone in sight, with the Bank in touching distance of terminal (4.25%).

---

GBP softness has carried into Asia time. EUR & AUD look very similar:

gbp boe dovish 03 February 2023