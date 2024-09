Deutsche Bank has revised its expectations for the European Central Bank rate cutting cycle ... its going to be faster:

DB see consecutive ECB 25bp rate cuts, beginning from the 12 December meeting

DB don't rule out a 50bp cut in December

Terminal rate of 2 - 2.5% seen mid-2025

This compares to DB's prior forecast of a 25bp rate cut every quarter until terminal rate of 2 - 2.5% at the end of 2025.