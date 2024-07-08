Deutsche Bank’s George Saravelos spoke in an interview with Bloomberg TV, his main point on the EUR:

“Imagine a situation where the US puts up a huge tariff wall against China,”

“All these Chinese goods would have to get diverted into other markets including Europe, so therefore we would see a big deflationary shock in Europe.”

Says such tariffs would be implemented in a more sweeping and rapid fashion if Donald Trump wins the US presidency, leading to parity between the euro and dollar.

