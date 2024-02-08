Chief U.S. equity and global strategist at Deutsche Bank Securities, Binky Chadha, sees the S&P 500 at 5,000 as a way station towards 5,500 (bull case) or 5,100 (base case)

earnings growth, not Fed interest rates, will drive the S&P 500

“Our call is based on earnings rather than basically what’s going to happen to rates,”

“We’ve got six quarters of solid growth,”

“There’s been a lot of boogeymen in the closet, on the table, everywhere. ... The textbook tells you to worry but there’s no sign of it.”

-

Chadha was speaking in an interview with CNBC.