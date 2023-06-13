I posted a US CPI preview earlier:

The data is due at 8.30am user, which is 1230 GMT. Pic below of expected and priors:

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result.

The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

After the strong NFP CPI has taken on even more importance:

Deutsche Bank heads up preview, bolding below is mine: