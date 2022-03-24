



The Bank of Mexico rate decision isn't scheduled until 3 pm ET today but at an event just now he may have leaked that it will be a 50 basis point hike to 6.50%.

That wouldn't be a huge surprise with the median estimate for 50 bps but it's not a unanimous view.

In his speech, he said the central bank raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 6.50%.

This is a bad look for the 68-year-old President, if it turns out to be true but there are multiple reports highlighting his comment.

USD/MXN has come down in the past few minutes as well.

Can you imagine if Joe Biden did this?