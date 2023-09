The euro is down despite a somewhat-surprising rate hike because the statement said:

ECB considers that key rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target

That's a clear indication that rates have peaked and the only path forward from there is lower, albeit with the usual caveats. I don't see any way that Lagarde can be credibly hawkish after that.

