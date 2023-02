The focus now is to realise wage hikes

There isn't anything that really stands out here and the main focus is more on what Ueda has to say, in which he already did earlier here. As mentioned earlier, we'll run this all back again next Monday when the confirmation hearing moves to the upper house in parliament. USD/JPY is little changed at 134.60 but not after a bit of chop earlier between 134.10 and 134.90 when Ueda was speaking.