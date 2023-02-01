DoubleLine Founder Jeffrey Gundlach with the twitter snippet:
Earlier previews:
Goldman Sachs on "the key question" for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting
- FOMC to hike 25 bps on Wed and Powell to stick to 5.1% peak - Barclays
- BoA on the FOMC, +25bp & guidance of more to come. BoA forecast EUR/USD lower.
- Goldman Sachs Fed view: balance of risks toward further tightening, not cuts later in 2023
- Fed to hike 25bps; the bar is high to flip the status quo for USD - TD
- WSJ's Timiraos says Federal Reserve officials uneasy that inflation could re accelerate
- Goldman Sachs doesn't want to fight the Fed
- Another week of central bank bonanza coming up
- What's priced in for the central bank meetings