DoubleLine Capital’s deputy chief investment officer Jeffrey Sherman spoke in an interview with Bloomberg TV:

“At this stage, we see core inflation has been dampening, the trajectory is right, but the market is definitely extrapolating this into that the Fed is going to normalize policy back to a much lower rate,”

“It just seems it’s a little optimistic today to think that’s going to happen so soon, as early as March.”

Markets still pricing a March cut as better than even:

Pic above via FedWatch