Jeffrey Gundlach was interviewed on CNBC, and had some pithy hot takes:

  • The stock market, frankly, is exhibiting signs of a mania
  • To call this a new bull market is really pushing it.
  • Calls the FOMC decision a "hawkish pause"
  • Don't think the Fed will continue to hike
  • Real economic indicators look really bad
  • Fed is overstating inflation risk at this time
  • If the Fed follows its stated path, it may break something
  • S&P 500 is 'really overvalued'

Gundlach says its a pause but doesn't think they'll hike again. Which seems incongruent. But, he's the bazillionaire and I ain't so I'll let it slide.

gundlach 15 June 2023