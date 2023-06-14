Jeffrey Gundlach was interviewed on CNBC, and had some pithy hot takes:
- The stock market, frankly, is exhibiting signs of a mania
- To call this a new bull market is really pushing it.
- Calls the FOMC decision a "hawkish pause"
- Don't think the Fed will continue to hike
- Real economic indicators look really bad
- Fed is overstating inflation risk at this time
- If the Fed follows its stated path, it may break something
- S&P 500 is 'really overvalued'
Gundlach says its a pause but doesn't think they'll hike again. Which seems incongruent. But, he's the bazillionaire and I ain't so I'll let it slide.