Jeffrey Gundlach was interviewed on CNBC, and had some pithy hot takes:

The stock market, frankly, is exhibiting signs of a mania

To call this a new bull market is really pushing it.

Calls the FOMC decision a "hawkish pause"

Don't think the Fed will continue to hike

Real economic indicators look really bad

Fed is overstating inflation risk at this time

If the Fed follows its stated path, it may break something

S&P 500 is 'really overvalued'

Gundlach says its a pause but doesn't think they'll hike again. Which seems incongruent. But, he's the bazillionaire and I ain't so I'll let it slide.