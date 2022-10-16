A survey of economists in the Wall Street Journal. The gist of the expectation of recession is that expectations are that continued Federal Reserve rate hikes will mean higher unemployment and a downturn in the economy. Summed up by:

“‘Soft landing’ will likely remain a mythical outcome that never actually comes to pass,” said Daniil Manaenkov, an economist at the University of Michigan.

From the report (gated):

63% probability of a recession in the next 12 months, up from 49% in July’s survey

GDP will contract at a 0.2% annual rate in the first quarter of 2023 and shrink 0.1% in the second quarter

nonfarm payrolls will decline by 34,000 a month on average in the second quarter and 38,000 in the third quarter