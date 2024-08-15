The US CPI data is here ICYMI:

And thoughts of a 50bp interest rate cut are gathering pace (we are a fickle lot aren't we?):

TD are not quite so gung ho, but do mention it:

latest consumer price report “checked the box” for the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to begin cutting at the September 17 and 18 meeting

CPI report is again unambiguously welcome news for the Fed

risks have become truly two-sided for the US economy, if not slightly tilted toward downward employment outcomes

we expect the Fed’s upcoming decision to come down to the magnitude of the first rate cut

TD are wary that the market will come around to the view that inflation is stickier than the Fed was expecting though. And conclude that the magnitude of the September cut will depend on the data between now and the,

Federal Reserve Chair Powell will speak at Jackson Hole next week. Dropping clues I suspect.