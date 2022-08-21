Bundesbank head, and thus a key member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, Joakim Nagel spoke over the weekend with a German newspaper, Rheinischen Post.

Key points he made:

“The probability is rising that inflation will be higher than previously forecast and will average six point something next year”

inflation could exceed 10% in the coming months

ECB must thus keep raising interest rates ... “With the high inflation rates, further interest rate hikes must follow”

the German economy is “likely” to suffer a recession over the winter if the energy crisis (specifically Russia cutting gas supply) continues to deepen

