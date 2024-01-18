The fall in inflation was encouraging and had been broad-based

No room for complacency and now is not the time to lower the guard

Caution was warranted, as inflation would probably pick up in the near-term

Too early to be confident that inflation battle has been won

A need was seen for continued vigilance and patience, and for the maintenance of a restrictive stance for some time

Restating data-dependent approach was seen to be important

Members expressed increased confidence that inflation would be brought back towards the 2% target in 2025

Full accounts

The above commentary isn't anything new and just reaffirms the central bank's current stance. There wasn't much of anything to speculate about the timing of a rate cut, so that doesn't add much colour to the current picture on the rates outlook.