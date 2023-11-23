Members argued in favour of keeping the door open for a possible further rate hike

The view was held that all three elements of the reaction function were moving in the right direction

ECB should be ready for further rate hikes if necessary

It could be expected that, based on the current outlook, inflation return to 2% target by 2025

Members agreed to continue applying flexibility in reinvesting redemptions falling due via PEPP

Discussion of an early termination of PEPP reinvestments currently seen as premature

Most of the impact of past rate hikes had yet to materialise

It was generally assumed that the "last mile" of bringing inflation back to target was the most difficult

Full accounts

The language seems to indicate that they want to keep markets on their toes with regards to rate hikes but if things continue as they are, then the central bank is done with the tightening cycle already. That doesn't change what we already know with everything else going on at the moment.