Risk of cutting rates too early was still seen as outweighing that of cutting too late

Measures of underlying inflation had passed their peak

Latest economic activity and inflation consistent with current monetary policy stance

But further progress needed to be made in the disinflationary process

Continuity, caution and patience were still needed

This reaffirms what we already know and the messaging is likely to stick when we get to the March meeting in two weeks' time. If so, that should also rule out April as well. All the signs now are pointing towards a June move instead.