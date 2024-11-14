- Disinflationary process is well on track
- Inflation had turned out lower than expected in September
- Upside risks to inflation are also now seen as lower
- Inflation would probably reach 2% target somewhat earlier
- But still too early to declare victory in the fight against inflation
- A few members initially expressed a view that they would have preferred to accrue more information and to wait until December
- The closer rates are to neutral territory, the more cautious one would have to be that monetary policy itself did not become a factor in slowing down the pace of disinflation
- Full accounts
One interesting line is that policymakers noted "acting now could provide insurance against downside risks of undershooting inflation target". I guess that might not be something they should be too worried now. With Trump tariffs looming large, the outlook has changed considerably for the ECB. And that is a key risk to take into account when they enter into discussions in December.