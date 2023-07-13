Members considered that there were both upside and downside risks to the inflation outlook

It was argued that market participants would be surprised by the upward revision of inflation

This could trigger a repricing of the forward curve

Members broadly concurred that inflation was still projected to remain too high for too long

It was argued that policymakers should not put too much emphasis on the behaviour of core inflation, as its mandate related to headline inflation

Maintaining a gradual tightening path would allow the ECB to monitor and assess the impact of past monetary policy decisions and ensure that financial conditions were adjusting in a way that was consistent with inflation moving back to the 2% medium-term target

Members generally agreed that the data-dependent approach to monetary policymaking

Policymakers should stress that fiscal policy needed to be tightened in order to dampen demand and support the disinflation process

There isn't anything that we don't already know from the ECB but it just reaffirms that policymakers are sticking to what was discussed so as to not give anything away for September just yet. We'll see after July if and how that will change.