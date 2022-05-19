- So as to demonstrate the ECB's determination to achieve price stability
- Members widely expressed concern over high inflation numbers
- Many of the upside risks to inflation outlook that was discussed last summer had materialised
- Members pointed out it was hard to imagine sustained higher inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term without increase in wage pressures
- The notion of "some time" should not prevent timely rate rise if conditions so warranted
- Full account
I think it is clear enough that the ECB is arguably unanimous in proceeding with a July rate hike. That said, it was expressed that "even relatively small steps might be sufficient to turn the current accommodative monetary policy stance into a restrictive stance". That's something to consider when it comes to viewing how aggressive the central bank is going to be in the months ahead.
I mean, when you consider stagflation risks and a looming recession, the point being made about reaching the neutral level "only at a very late stage of the normalisation process" may not necessarily mean the ECB could afford to hike continuously without interruptions this year.
All this are but some food for thought for the coming months, in any case.
