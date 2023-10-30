1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos is speaking at the Leadership Forum organised by Instituto de Empresa in Madrid, Spain

1700 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time: Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy during a lunch meeting at SEB New York

---

Sveriges Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, and it operates independently from the European Central Bank (ECB). Sweden is a member of the European Union (EU). While Sweden is an EU member, it has not adopted the euro as its official currency, which means it does not participate in the Eurosystem and the monetary policy decisions of the ECB. Instead, the Riksbank manages the monetary policy for the Swedish krona.