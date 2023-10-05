Coming up today:

0800 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time: ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir speaks at the National Bank of Slovakia's quarterly press conference on the economic outlook for Slovakia

0945 GMT / 0545 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB board member Philip Lane in policy panel at 2023 ECB Conference on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice in Frankfurt, Germany

1400 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time: Chairing of keynote speech session by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at 2023 ECB Conference on Monetary Policy: bridging science and practice in Frankfurt, Germany

Note also:

0945 GMT / 0545 US Eastern time: First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman, will participate in a panel discussion under the heading: “Running up that hill - taking stock of the hiking cycle” at the ECB Conference on Monetary Policy

Sveriges Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, and it operates independently from the European Central Bank (ECB). Sweden is a member of the European Union (EU). While Sweden is an EU member, it has not adopted the euro as its official currency, which means it does not participate in the Eurosystem and the monetary policy decisions of the ECB. Instead, the Riksbank manages the monetary policy for the Swedish krona.