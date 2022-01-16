Schnabel is aware of the potential for inflation to fall below the ECB's 2% target:

"That is why we should not raise interest rates prematurely, as that could potentially choke off the recovery"

But, if projections are that the CPI would hold above 2% the ECB would act "quickly and decisively"

Inflation in the euro area is currently well above target, circa 5%. So the question is ... is it transitory? Recently the Federal Reserve has furiously backpedalled on its mantra that inflation was transitory. ECB next?