ECBs Centeno in an interview with Reuters says:

The comments have him looking for a 50 basis point hike in December. What is also key is that he sees some concrete terminal rate guidance coming at a December meeting.

Central bank meetings in December:

  • RBA December 6
  • Bank of Canada December 7
  • FOMC December 14
  • ECB December 15
  • BOE December 15
  • SNB December 15
  • BOJ December 19

The ECB rate decision will be made on December 15.