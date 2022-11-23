ECBs Centeno in an interview with Reuters says:
- 75 basis point interest rate hikes cannot be the norm
- sees a lower increase in December
- inflation likely to peak this quarter, is a key indicator to watch at December meeting
- any rate hike in Europe has more significance than in the US, has a greater restrictive impact on financing conditions
- December meeting to transmit more predictability about monetary policy to public markets
- we are getting close to neutral rate, expects a December meeting to work out what rate ceiling could be
- predictability would be immensely helped if inflation peaked very soon
- we are nearing rate levels compatible with price stability in medium-term
- underscores important message sent by ECB when it dropped the word 'several"talking about future rate hikes
- high inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term not entrenched in the euro zone. Doesn't see second round effects from rate increases
The comments have him looking for a 50 basis point hike in December. What is also key is that he sees some concrete terminal rate guidance coming at a December meeting.
Central bank meetings in December:
- RBA December 6
- Bank of Canada December 7
- FOMC December 14
- ECB December 15
- BOE December 15
- SNB December 15
- BOJ December 19
The ECB rate decision will be made on December 15. That is one day after the FOMC meets
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW