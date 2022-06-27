The ECB Forum on Central Banking is an annual event organised by the  European Central Bank  and is held in Sintra, Portugal.

The theme for the chin wag this year is:

  • “Challenges for monetary policy in a rapidly changing world”

It will be attended by central bank governors from around the globe and will take place from 27 to 29 June 2022.

European Central Bank President Lagarde speaks 27 June 2022 at 1730 GMT. Lagarde is giving 'welcoming remarks' so it doesn't sound like that'll be pertinent for traders. You never know of course.

Following Lagarde, Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank, will be moderating

  • A conversation on “Threats to financial stability” with Hélène Rey and Richard Portes, Professors of Economics, London Business School
