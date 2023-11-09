Lane spoke yesterday:

He is speaking again on Thursday, scheduled at 0810 GMT / 0310 US Eastern time

Opening remarks by ECB chief economist Philip Lane at ECB Conference on Money Markets 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany

European Central Bank President Lagarde will be appearing at Inauguration of the House of the Euro in Brussels at 1730 GMT / 1230 US Eastern time. I am not sure if she has a speech scheduled.

Also, with not specific time noted: