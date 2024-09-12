- Prior decision
- Deposit facility rate 3.50% vs 3.50% expected
- Prior 3.75%
- Main refinancing rate 3.65% vs 3.65% expected
- Prior 4.25%
- Marginal lending facility %
- Prior 4.50%
- It is now appropriate to take another step in moderating the degree of monetary policy restriction
- Recent inflation data have come in broadly as expected
- Inflation is expected to rise again in the latter part of this year due to base effects
- Core inflation projections for 2024 and 2025 have been revised up slightly
- Core inflation seen at 2.9% in 2024, 2.3% in 2025, and 2.0% in 2026
The much bigger 60 bps reduction in the refinancing rate is more of a long-flagged technical adjustment. The ECB has been touting plans to narrow the corridor between that and the deposit rate to around 15 bps, so they are doing just that. This is mostly so they can better manage market rates as a whole.