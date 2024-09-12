Prior decision

Deposit facility rate 3.50% vs 3.50% expected

Prior 3.75%

Main refinancing rate 3.65% vs 3.65% expected

Prior 4.25%

Marginal lending facility %

Prior 4.50%

It is now appropriate to take another step in moderating the degree of monetary policy restriction

Recent inflation data have come in broadly as expected

Inflation is expected to rise again in the latter part of this year due to base effects

Core inflation projections for 2024 and 2025 have been revised up slightly

Core inflation seen at 2.9% in 2024, 2.3% in 2025, and 2.0% in 2026

The much bigger 60 bps reduction in the refinancing rate is more of a long-flagged technical adjustment. The ECB has been touting plans to narrow the corridor between that and the deposit rate to around 15 bps, so they are doing just that. This is mostly so they can better manage market rates as a whole.