ECB
  • Prior decision
  • Deposit facility rate 2.75% vs 2.75% expected
  • Prior 3.00%
  • Main refinancing rate 2.90% vs 2.90% expected
  • Prior 3.15%
  • Marginal lending facility 3.15%
  • Prior 3.40%
  • The disinflation process is well on track
  • Inflation has continued to develop broadly in line with staff projections
  • Inflation is set to return to 2% target in the course of this year
  • Recent rate cuts are gradually making new borrowing less expensive for firms and households
  • The economy is still facing headwinds
  • But rising real incomes, fading effects of restrictive policy should support a pick-up in demand over time
  • To follow a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach in determining appropriate policy stance
  • ECB is still not pre-committing to a particular rate path
  • Full statement

The decision and statement are in line with market expectations as it is all pretty much a repeat of the December decision. With markets also anticipating another rate cut in March, the language fits with that as the ECB reaffirms that they are still on a data- dependent approach.

The euro is barely moved from the decision with EUR/USD seen at 1.0408 currently, down 0.1% on the day.

It's on to Lagarde's press conference next. And if she plays her cards right, there won't be too much to scrutinise from all of this today.