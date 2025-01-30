Prior decision

Deposit facility rate 2.75% vs 2.75% expected

Prior 3.00%

Main refinancing rate 2.90% vs 2.90% expected

Prior 3.15%

Marginal lending facility 3.15%

Prior 3.40%

The disinflation process is well on track

Inflation has continued to develop broadly in line with staff projections

Inflation is set to return to 2% target in the course of this year

Recent rate cuts are gradually making new borrowing less expensive for firms and households

The economy is still facing headwinds

But rising real incomes, fading effects of restrictive policy should support a pick-up in demand over time

To follow a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach in determining appropriate policy stance

ECB is still not pre-committing to a particular rate path

Full statement

The decision and statement are in line with market expectations as it is all pretty much a repeat of the December decision. With markets also anticipating another rate cut in March, the language fits with that as the ECB reaffirms that they are still on a data- dependent approach.

The euro is barely moved from the decision with EUR/USD seen at 1.0408 currently, down 0.1% on the day.

It's on to Lagarde's press conference next. And if she plays her cards right, there won't be too much to scrutinise from all of this today.