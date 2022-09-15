ECB Deputy Governor Guindos: The Euro Area Is Now Facing A Challenging Outlook
Speech by Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB, at the CIRSF (Research Centre on Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Sector) Annual International Conference 2022 “The future of the EU financial system in a new geo-economic context”
Some highlights:
- Very High Inflation Is Dampening Spending And Production
- Period Of Heightened Uncertainty 'Here To Stay'
- Price Pressures Have Continued To Strengthen And Broaden
- Monetary Policy Needs To Walk A Fine Line To Get It Right
- Depreciation Of The Euro Also Adds To These Inflationary Pressures
- Growth To Slow 'Substantially'
All very sober, as one would expect given the current environment... How long until the ECB start cutting into the hikes??