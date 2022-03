Sees 2022 HICP inflation at 5.1% vs 3.2% in December

2023 inflation 2.1% vs 1.8% prior

Sees 2024 at 1.9% vs 1.8% prior

Lagarde warned inflation could be 'considerably higher' in the near term

Energy prices surged by 31% in February

They're going to lean on that 2023 forecast to say it's transitory but they could quickly find themselves behind the curve. Fuel and electricity prices in Europe are staggeringly high.