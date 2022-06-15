Adding that there has been no communication yet on whether a statement would be published, citing several sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Given the market rout since Thursday last week, I want to say that there has to be some form of formal communique or response by the ECB. As such, a statement is almost likely to be a necessity to provide calm to European bond markets.

However, I would not expect there to be any specific details on the tool(s) they would be using to counter fragmentation risks. The ECB is likely to just reaffirm their commitment and resolve to the matter while perhaps hinting at efforts to address the risks in the weeks/months ahead.