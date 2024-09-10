The European Central Bank meet on Thursday, September 12. A rate cut is widely expected.

inflation is nearing 2%, and longer-term forecasts stable around 2%

the recent flow of data is showing the economic outlook weakening

The meeting will bring updated European Central Bank macroeconomic forecasts

downward revisions to inflation forecasts for 2025 and 2026 are likely, lower oil prices and a stronger euro playing a role here

growth forecasts may need to be revised lower

No new forward guidance is expected.

Coming up at 1215 GMT, 0815 US Eastern time

with the presser following a half hour later

