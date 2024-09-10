The European Central Bank meet on Thursday, September 12. A rate cut is widely expected.
- inflation is nearing 2%, and longer-term forecasts stable around 2%
- the recent flow of data is showing the economic outlook weakening
The meeting will bring updated European Central Bank macroeconomic forecasts
- downward revisions to inflation forecasts for 2025 and 2026 are likely, lower oil prices and a stronger euro playing a role here
- growth forecasts may need to be revised lower
No new forward guidance is expected.
Coming up at 1215 GMT, 0815 US Eastern time
- with the presser following a half hour later
