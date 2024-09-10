The European Central Bank meet on Thursday, September 12. A rate cut is widely expected.

  • inflation is nearing 2%, and longer-term forecasts stable around 2%
  • the recent flow of data is showing the economic outlook weakening

The meeting will bring updated European Central Bank macroeconomic forecasts

  • downward revisions to inflation forecasts for 2025 and 2026 are likely, lower oil prices and a stronger euro playing a role here
  • growth forecasts may need to be revised lower

No new forward guidance is expected.

Coming up at 1215 GMT, 0815 US Eastern time

  • with the presser following a half hour later
ecb preview 10 September 2024 2

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior'.

The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.