There is a theme coming from the European Central Bank, see if you can spot it!
- ECB's Wunsche: Have to move quickly on rate hikes to a level that may be restrictive
- ECB's Nagel: ECB must act decisively to preserve credibility
- ECB's Stournaras: Will see peak of inflation this year
- ECB Muller (more of a hawk): ECB should discuss 75 basis point hike in September
- ECB's Knot leaning toward 75 basis points but open for discussion
- ECB's Knot: Frontloading of rate hikes should not be excluded
That lot above is just from Tuesday Europe/US time.
Earlier this week were these also, note the concern with the falling euro:
- ECB's Villeroy de Galhau forecasts 'significant' Sept. rate hike, & to neutral by year end
- ECB's Rehn concerned about the falling euro: Certainly we are monitoring the exchange rate
- ECB's Schnabel says rates must be raised, even into a recession
- ECB's Kazaks says he is not happy with the lower EUR (euro)
Meanwhile EUR/USD is straddling parity. It has hung in there since piercing the level: