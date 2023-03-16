Main refi rate at 3.50% vs 3.00% prior Inflation projected to remain too high for too long Raises interest rate on marginal lending facility to 3.75% vs 3.25% prior Deposit facility to 3.00% vs 2.50% prior Elevated level of uncertainty reinforces importance of a data-dependent approach to ECB policy decision, which will be determined by its assessment of outlook in light of incoming data and dynamics inflation
Read this Term Inflation ex food and energy continued to increase in Feb and staff expect average of 4.6% in 2023, higher than Dec forecasts Forecasts done before market turmoil Headline inflation expected to average 5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025 Banking sector sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions Policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide support to eurozone financial system if needed liquidity
Read this Term Growth forecast of 1.0% in 2023, 1.6% in 2024, 1.6% in 2025
There's no signal on future policy here, which is understandable but the market would have liked something dovish to go with 50 bps. The euro is about 20 pips lower on the headlines while stock futures have sagged.